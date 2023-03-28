Thums up launches new TVC with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda

Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown brand has unveiled a new campaign ‘Toofan Glass Mein Nahin, Glass Se Peete Hain’. As per the company, this campaign exhibits the experience of consuming Thums Up from the Returnable Glass Bottle (RGB). The new campaign features actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda bringing out the Toofani adventure.

The campaign encourages consumers to have the Toofan experience by consuming chilled Thums Up from the returnable glass bottle, which further enhances its strong taste with the rising fizz.

Commenting on the new campaign, Tish Condeno, senior category director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, “Thums Up is India’s very own homegrown brand and we are looking forward to bring forth the experience of relishing our chilled beverage with power-packed Toofan from returnable glass bottles. The campaign featuring our favourite Shah Rukh Khan and southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda resonates with the brand’s ideology of experiencing THUNDER from a chilled returnable glass bottle.”

The new campaign has been brought to life through integrated 360-degree efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH. The TVC revolves around the enriching experience of drinking the toofani beverage – Thums up, directly from the chilled glass bottle. This campaign is building on the brand’s recent campaigns on strong taste and how Thums Up pairs well with the strong flavours of biryani.

According to the company, the launch of the new campaign reinstates the brand’s focus on providing consumers with the consumption experience directly through glass bottles. It is believed that Returnable glass bottles (RGB’s) are part of The Coca-Cola Company’s commitment to accelerate circular solutions for packaging. The Company’s World Without Waste strategy focuses on the entire packaging lifecycle—from how bottles and cans are designed and produced to how they’re collected, recycled and repurposed.

