The Sleep Company appoints Ripal Chopda as chief marketing officer

The Sleep Company has appointed Ripal Chopda as their chief marketing officer (CMO). The strategic decision reinforces the brand’s commitment to expanding internationally, fostering an omnichannel presence, and offline growth across Indian cities and towns. Chopda, with over 13 years of industry expertise, will spearhead category expansion and identify marketing opportunities for brand building.

As the CMO, Ripal Chopda will be responsible for overseeing all marketing endeavours, strengthening the brand’s market presence, and implementing robust marketing strategies that resonate with the target audience.

Prior to joining The Sleep Company, he held positions in companies such as Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Nestlè, Wipro, and Idea Cellular. In each of these roles, he exhibited an understanding of consumer engagement, market penetration, digital marketing, and team leadership, earning him esteemed recognition in the industry.

“As we expand our presence across India and the globe, and, most importantly, grow our product range, we are confident that Ripal’s leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the brand’s future. Together, we aim to scale up our business and continue to deliver innovative sleep and sitting solutions to our valued customers,” Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company, said.

Having graduated from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Chopda has consistently showcased leadership skills and a talent for devising and executing successful marketing strategies. He boasts a proven track record of delivering results and driving business growth, making him the fit for the pivotal role.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the exceptionally talented team to fortify the brand’s already accelerated growth trajectory and deliver unparalleled value to our esteemed customers. Together, we aim to build a stronger brand connect and position The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands, with a robust omnichannel model, cementing its prominence in the industry,” Ripal Chopda, chief marketing officer, The Sleep Company, said.

He will also take charge of driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives, and enhancing consumer engagement to propel the company’s marketing vision and ensure its success.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook