The Sleep Company appoints Karan Singla as chief operating officer

The Sleep Company has announced the appointment of Karan Singla as its chief operating officer (COO). With over 16 years of experience in the automotive and food-tech industries, Singla will spearhead the creation of online-offline experiences through advanced centers, supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility.

Prior to joining The Sleep Company, Singla was associated with global brands including Audi, Volkswagen, and Maruti, where worked in regional sales, network expansion and distribution strategies. This expertise led him to roles at Rebel Foods, first as VP – head of operations and expansion for India and subsequently as country manager in Indonesia, driving growth through cloud kitchen establishment, strategic partnerships, and brand expansion. Now, at The Sleep Company, Singla will be responsible for driving market expansion, omnichannel presence, and offline growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company said, “We are happy to welcome Karan Singla as our chief operating officer. With his extensive expertise in Retail Channel Management, Operations, Procurement, P&L Management, and Expansion, Karan’s strategic insights are set to enhance The Sleep Company’s operational prowess. We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth, enrich customer experiences, and reinforce our position as leaders in the comfort technology industry.”

Also Read JSW Paints rolls out new Pixa campaign with Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khuranna

“I am happy to be part of The Sleep Company. Our patented SmartGRID technology will revolutionise the comfort tech industry. Together, we look forward to making The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands with a distinct omnichannel model. We have started our offline retail journey and we intend to strengthen our position as a market leader. We will continue to invest in building robust operations, supply chain ecosystem and keep on striving to provide the best in class customer experience to all our consumers,” Karan Singla added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook