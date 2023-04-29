The rise of mobile bookings: How White Label Travel Solutions are adapting to the mobile-first era

By Nitin Raj

The evolution of mobile bookings has transformed how travelers look at the industry. Right from easy bookings to payments, every single online transaction today is performed within a few clicks. A study says that in 2021, over 68% of the total revenue was in the segment of online sales and bookings. Even today, the market is expanding, and most importantly, over 50% of digital sales are via mobile phones from the years 2016-2021.

Most of the stats and numbers point towards a digitally driven travel industry, and travel companies do know what they want.

Going online is the way to move ahead. A fully functional travel portal would change the face of the travel industry today. However, there is an interesting question.

For travelers, booking online is undoubtedly beneficial. What about travel agencies?

As much as having an online presence (a fully-functional website) is a vital objective, the cost of maintaining such portals is expensive. For small-time travel agencies, this is not economically viable to continue the business. Not just the creation of the web portal, but to maintain and track down performance are some of the added problems faced by smaller travel agents.

Amidst the problem, there is a solution available that solves how small-time travel agents can make an online presence without burning their wallets.

White label travel solutions: An outlook

White label is the solution that gives travel agents leverage and allows them to customize online sales according to requirements. The platform has a ready booking engine and services, which allows travel agents to work efficiently.

White-label solutions are a steady platform that caters to a wide range of services that any travel agent would generally offer. This makes them dynamic and works as a one-stop solution for mobile booking customers to operate.

The solution is everything a small travel agent would dream of having. The cost, however, is a lot more affordable than running a website.

What are the key takeaways of White label solutions?

White-label solutions are responsible for ensuring all the travel agents come together in a conglomerate and perform the business in one single unit. This has tons of benefits for everyone, and end customers would only need a mobile application to find them online. Nevertheless, check out the key takeaways of what white-label solutions have to offer:

Mobile Optimized: As studies and data confirm people are more engaged and responsive with mobile devices than on desktop. Therefore, any sales on this platform are a game changer. Smartphone applications allow any individual to check anything related to travel with a few clicks. The apps are faster, and over 39% of people would download an app to book online instead of a browser. White-label sites are designed with efficient mobile optimization and ensure easy booking to the customer.

As studies and data confirm people are more engaged and responsive with mobile devices than on desktop. Therefore, any sales on this platform are a game changer. Smartphone applications allow any individual to check anything related to travel with a few clicks. The apps are faster, and over 39% of people would download an app to book online instead of a browser. White-label sites are designed with efficient mobile optimization and ensure easy booking to the customer. A positive increase in overall sales and revenue: What online presence does with small travel agents is it makes the site visitors aware of their products and services. This allows them to have a competitive edge and allows them to build a new strategy for sales. Backing this up, a study confirms by 2026, over 73% of revenue in the industry will come from online sales. In all, white-label solutions help boost the online presence, helping in raising overall sales and revenue.

What online presence does with small travel agents is it makes the site visitors aware of their products and services. This allows them to have a competitive edge and allows them to build a new strategy for sales. Backing this up, a study confirms by 2026, over 73% of revenue in the industry will come from online sales. In all, white-label solutions help boost the online presence, helping in raising overall sales and revenue. Not to worry about maintenance: As a common belief that website maintenance is hard and expensive to handle. With white-label solutions, travel companies need to worry less in this segment. The responsibility of site maintenance is done by the white label company themselves.

As a common belief that website maintenance is hard and expensive to handle. With white-label solutions, travel companies need to worry less in this segment. The responsibility of site maintenance is done by the white label company themselves. Consistent reports of performance: White-label solutions provide travel agents with a dashboard comprising the data on the performance of the firm. The data is spread wide across different customizable factors, and travel companies can add additional segments of data while partnering with the white label company. This will help them get hold of intricate service/ product information and allow travel agents to prepare for higher sales.

White-label solutions have left a successful remark for all the partnering travel agents. Not just for increasing revenues and online sales, but this had left an opportunity for other travel agents to cope with white labeling. Riverum is a well-famed name in the travel industry, allowing travel agents to gain an online presence without worrying too much about finances.

The author is the CEO and co-founder of Riverum.

