For years Saif Ali Khan was away from social media. His eventual arrival on Instagram unfolded in the form of a meme-engineered brand integration. The teaser dropped during the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony, where, upon winning a sponsor-backed two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee alongside Akshay Kumar, Khan delivered an instantly viral reaction on his love for ghee: “This is it. This is why I came.”

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The internet promptly turned the actor’s surprise reaction into a running punchline. When Khan debuted his official Instagram account a week later with a picture of himself reading a book in his library, his comment section was flooded with netizens demanding to know whether his ghee had arrived.

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Khan kept the narrative simmering during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show too. Capitalising on the momentum, the brand and the actor closed the loop. Within days, Khan rolled out a tongue-in-cheek (sponsored) video on the social media platform pleading with fans to drop the subject before “accidentally” panning the camera towards the towering crates of Gowardhan Ghee in his living room.

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Don’t be fooled: What looks spontaneous is almost always meticulously managed.

Most top-tier celebrities have started using dedicated social media managers and PR teams to scout for opportunities, track real-time analytics and optimise posting schedules, says experts. “Most of this kind of stuff is contrived— to the extent that the ‘spontaneity’ is completely planned,” says Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Rediffusion. These professional behind-the-scene curators help them maintain a consistent personal branding.

Of course, such episodes are not entirely new. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had earlier turned their long-delayed Instagram arrivals into commercial brand endorsements. In 2020, Kareena made her social media debut with a cryptic black cat teaser, revealing an orchestrated announcement of her ambassadorship for Puma India’s Studio Collection. Two years earlier, Aishwarya used her maiden posts to broadcast “red-carpet glam” thus fulfilling digital amplification mandates for longtime sponsor L’Oréal Paris.

The sheer popularity of the digital medium has compelled celebrities to join the party.

The Kroll India Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025 notes that Indian celebrity endorsements have transitioned from traditional media to a digital-first endorsement model. The report says while digital endorsements historically accounted for 40%-60% of an Indian celebrity’s overall brand portfolio, by 2025, digital-only and digital-first partnerships surged to represent 60%-75% of total brand associations for several A-listers.

According to Aditya Gurwara, co-founder, Qoruz, the inclusion of a digital-first or digital-led campaign—which specifies the number of posts or reels that must be shared by the celebrity’s account—has become a standard component of any long-term or short-term brand collaboration deal. “Today, a brand deal can happen without traditional media like TVCs or print ads. But it cannot happen without including digital assets,” Gurwara says.

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Shrinking opportunities

The share of volumes of celebrity-led TV commercials is shrinking. The TAM AdEx Celebrity Endorsement Report mentions that celebrity-endorsed television ad volumes dropped by 17% in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025. The overall television advertising volumes across all sectors fell by 6% in the January to September period of 2026. Put the two together and you know why brands are moving to buy time on digital platforms with celebrities in tow.

Does this mean Hindi film celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and some others who have opted to stay away from Instagram are losing out on anything? Maybe not.

“A personal social media account is not the only way to build digital visibility. Brands can reach audiences through them on brand-owned platforms, digital advertising, film promotions, interviews and creator collaborations,” says Viren Vesuwala, strategic partnerships lead, White Rivers Media.

Nontheless, the growing commercial relevance of social media might prompt many to come on board with official handles. But the road to staying relevant will not be easy for them. Gurwara from Qoruz says, the internet is way too cluttered with content; irrespective of the celebrity’s offline presence. They will always need to find ways to drive engagement in the long run.