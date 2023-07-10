The online gaming industry is left on the hotseat as GST council meet nears

As the GST council meeting nears, online gaming has been said to be one of the key agendas for the meeting. The gaming industry, however, is expecting a rational decision from the meeting. Industry players strongly oppose the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 28% from 18%. “We hope that the GST council will adopt a rational and forward-thinking approach. Established legal precedents and regulatory framework provide a solid foundation for a fair and comprehensive taxation framework. Levying GST on Contest Entry Amount will severely disrupt the sector, hindering capital inflow, impacting growth and leading users to illegitimate, offshore platforms. Adverse taxation can also disproportionately impact start-ups, potentially leading to their closure,” Joy Bhattacharjya, director general, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, said.

Looking back, looking forward

While the 28% GST riddle intensifies, it was the Information Technology Act, 2000 that provided the initial legal recognition for online gaming. However, it was in 2008 that Sikkim became the first Indian legislation to permit and regulate online gambling. Nagaland followed shortly after regulating the online gaming space with the Nagaland Prohibition of Gambling and Regulation of Online Games of Skill Act. The Supreme Court of India recognized Rummy as a game of skill, allowing it to be played for stakes in 2012.

However, the Telangana government criminalised online gambling such as rummy and poker within its jurisdiction in 2014. On the other hand, Sikkim became the first state to legalize and regulate online gambling within its boundaries the year prior. In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that fantasy sports required skill rather than luck, making it legal. Moreover, the pandemic saw a rise in the number of gamers in the country, attracting investments from tech giants including Facebook and PayTM. The government also took strict measures to prohibit online gambling and betting while separating games of skill and games of chance. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was appointed as the nodal ministry for online gaming.

The scene

The Union Budget of 2023 announced the removal of the threshold for TDS on online gaming winnings, meaning TDS on winnings from online games will be deducted for every rupee earned, net of entry fees at 30 per cent FY23-24 onwards.

As per the report released by The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) in collaboration with Deloitte India, the fantasy sports market is currently valued at Rs 75,000 crore with the infusion of capital over the years. The industry created high-skill jobs for 12,800 people and indirectly employed 7,500 professionals in FY22. As per the report, it is further expected to generate 10,500 indirect job opportunities by FY27. “Online Gaming is a sunrise sector in India and favourable policies from the government will further boost its growth leading to enhanced contribution to the economy and the creation of jobs for the Millennials and the Gen Z,” Gaurav Kapoor, CFO, Baazi Games, said.

According to industry experts, a nuanced approach is required, where the tax is levied on the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rather than the Contest Entry Amount (CEA). “A GGR tax rate of 18% would provide substantial benefits to the gaming industry and its stakeholders, promoting robust growth and overall success. The moderate tax rate allows companies to allocate a significant portion of their revenue towards further development and expansion. However, a substantial increase to 28% in the GGR tax rate would hinder the progress of the sector. This higher tax burden would have a notable impact on companies’ cash flows, constraining their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion,” Mitesh Gangar, co-founder and director, Playerzpot, explained.

With the gaming industry left on the tenterhook as the GST council meet nears, industry experts have opposed the 28% GST increase. It remains to be seen what decision the government would make in terms of taxation of the online gaming industry.

