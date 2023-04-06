The number of e-sports players in India grew 4x from 150,000 in 2021 to 600,000 in 2022: Lumikai and AWS research

Lumikai, a gaming and interactive media VC fund has recently released new consumer research from its ‘State of India Gaming Report 2022’, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The new research is a primary study on Indian gamers that is conducted by surveying over 2,240 smartphone users across multiple demographics and geographics.

As per the research, 98% play games on smartphones, with 23% playing on PCs/laptops and 14% on gaming consoles. 56% of gamers surveyed came from non-metros, while midc0re and hardcore categories provide the highest percentage of metros users at 53% and 59% respectively. 60% of gamers surveyed were men, with 40% being women, the research added. Further, the it also stated that Relaxation is the top motivator for gamers with over 50%, followed by making money (13%), killing time (12%), and socializing (11%).

Interestingly, Indian gamers spent an average of 8.5- 11 hours per week on gaming, with women on average spending more time per week playing games (11.2 hours/week) as compared to men (10.2 hours/week). Average time spent per week is highest in mid-core (3.4 hours/week; an example of a mid-core Game – is BGMI, Clash of Clans) followed by hardcore and real money games (RMG) (3.3 hours/week; examples of hardcore games – DOTA 2, Genshin Impact).

The survey revealed that 48% of non-gamers chose casual games (examples of casual games – Ludo King, Candy Crush) as their most preferred game category to play in the future, with 35% of gamers acknowledging that they have increased their time spent gaming in the last 12 months.

The report highlights that 64% of paying gamers make in-app purchases, followed by subscription payments at 57%. 59% of payers have started paying for games in the last 12 months. The trend further shows that 50% of paying gamers are willing to pay for casual games, followed by 48% for mid-core and 39% for hyper-casual and RMG. Though 45% of paying gamers are incentivized by the potential to make money, willingness to pay is also driven by new content/levels (43%) and better in-game items (44%).

The report further highlighted that in the Indian gaming community, Indian-themed video games are becoming more popular. 82% of gamers are interested in playing games based on Indian mythology, and even 43% of non-gamers are more inclined to start gaming if games are based on Indian themes like Ramayana. 79% of gamers are interested in playing games based on Indian themes and history, whereas 78% gamers are interested in playing games based on Indian celebrities.

The report also deciphered the Indian e-sports industry grew to $40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $140 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 32%. The number of e-sports players in India grew 4x from 0.15 million in 2021 to 0.6 million in 2022, and is expected to grow 2.5x over the next five years to reach 1.5 million by 2027. E-sports revenue at $0.04 billion is a small segment currently but is fast growing at 32% CAGR through to 2027.

Amitabh Nagpal, Head of Startup Ecosystem, AWS India (Amazon Web Services India Pvt. Ltd.) said, “Gaming has emerged as one of the most engaging forms of entertainment today. Startups are at the forefront of the rapid growth of the Indian gaming industry, and use cloud technologies to build, run and grow their games. AWS provides Indian gaming startups with the services and solutions they need to develop high performance games, across all categories.”

Justin Shriram Keeling, Founding General Partner,Lumikai said, “As India’s most active early-stage gaming investor, Lumikai’s mission is to shine a light on the opportunities in the sector. Indians download more games than any other country on earth, and this is translating to a host of white spaces on the consumer demand side including a largely young, professional gamer category who are increasingly paying for in-app purchases, an untapped audience of female gamers, and strong interest in games with Indian cultural resonance. It’s truly an exciting time to be building for India’s wide variety of gaming demographics.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook