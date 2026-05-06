The 500th episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani became the talk of the town. During an interview on April 23, Paul Rosolie, a conservationist and founder of non-profit Junglekeepers, turned up at the studio with a huge Burmese python. The episode logged about 4 million views on YouTube and received huge traction on other social media platforms as clips of the show featuring the python went viral.

One can always argue that the pursuit of viral engagement often challenges the boundary between content creation and animal safety, but it is precisely the kind of messaging that has helped Shamani stand out in the noisy streets of podcasting.

India is the world’s third-largest podcast market, with over 200 million listeners in 2025. While the exact total number of active Indian podcasts is not officially tabulated, platforms like Spotify have reported “tens of thousands of podcasts” created locally. Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out with Raj Shamani topped Spotify India’s rankings in 2025, surpassing global giants Joe Rogan (The Joe Rogan Experience) and Steven Bartlett (The Diary of a CEO).

Riding on his power to attract eyeballs with controversial personalities on his show or by spicing up an episode with a python as special guest, Shamani has been able to build an enviable content machinery. The podcaster has an army of 17.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel with an average engaged viewership of 1.7 million. According to data shared by Qoruz, Shamani gets most of his viewership from a young crowd, in 25-34-year age bracket, which accounts for 39.3% of his overall audience pie.

On Instagram the 28-year old has 8.2 million followers with an approximate reach of 1.1 million. In fact, the podcaster commands 3 million average views on his reels on Instagram. These numbers are way above those garnered by creators such as BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia or Sakshi Shivdasani & Naina Bhan who host the Moment Of Silence show on YouTube.

So how did Shamani create that niche in the crowded space of podcasting? (Shamani and his team did not participate in the story.)

The real differentiator

After taking his family business of soap manufacturing to profitability, Shamani started to focus on content creation. Coming from a small town of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, he started with motivational videos and used to post clips of his public speeches in colleges on Instagram. After gaining steady traction, he started ‘Figuring Out’ with Raj Shamani in 2021 on YouTube.

Portraying himself as an outsider who’s simply trying to figure out how things worked became the bedrock of his shows and helped attract viewers. “This tone and manner of a ‘non expert’/ ‘amateur’ worked with his core audience,” says Ambi Parameswaran, founder, brand-building.com, and author of All the World’s a Stage: A Personal Branding Story.

Carrying the image of a small towner, Shamani became relatable to the masses, especially the young listeners. According to Jag Chima, co-founder, IPLIX Media, this allowed him to become a bridge between the masses and the people he interviewed. Shamani also keeps himself grounded, at least in front of the camera. “We would hardly see any labels on him. His clothing and the accessories he wears appear regular,” adds Chima.

Another piece to his success is the ability to network. Last year, some of the big names in the business world — the likes of Bill Gates and Vijay Mallya — appeared on his show. The podcaster has not been shy about courting controversies either.

He faced intense backlash for hosting 21-year-old self-proclaimed millionaire Umar Punjabi in 2025, with viewers accusing him of providing a platform to a “scammer” who allegedly defrauded some local traders. Shamani had to delete his video with Punjabi. He drew similar criticism when Mallya appeared on his show.

Viewers started tagging him as someone who takes money to clean up the public image of people like Mallya and Punjabi. And how did he squirm out of it? “He appears neutral when he is framing questions for these people,” says Aditya Gurwara, co-founder, Qoruz.

“He might invite controversial figures in his studio but he keeps himself away from these controversies.” Gurwara’s point makes sense when we look back at what happened when Ranveer Allahbadia faced intense backlash and legal trouble after making a highly controversial and explicit joke regarding a contestant’s parents on Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, last year.

That episode ended up damaging his personal brand as well. “In the business of content, personal brand is everything,” adds Gurwara.

Looking at Shamani’s success, advertisers have also shown interest to collaborate with him for brand integrations on his shows or for paid-guest opportunities. Currently, he is working with brands such as Netflix, Asus, Flipkart and HDFC Bank among others.