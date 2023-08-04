The Moms Co unveils ‘The Mompreneurs Show’ to support mom-entrepreneurs

The Moms Co, a natural personal care D2C mother and baby brand has announced the launch of its new show ‘The Mompreneurs Show’, an initiative designed to empower and mentor mom micro-entrepreneurs from across India. Powered by FICCI Flo and Aspire for Her, the brand aims to provide a platform that makes the journey for mompreneurs smoother, fosters crucial conversations, addresses challenges, and cultivates an environment where moms can truly thrive.

Speaking on the launch, Naiyya Saggi, Group co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, The Good Community, said, “We aim to reach the millions of moms who are aspiring to scale as entrepreneurs and support them in their pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams. At the Good Glamm Group, we are providing a plug and play unique ecosystem at scale for mom entrepreneurs to build off through our parenting assets which are amongst the largest in South Asia, access to capital and reach with relevant customers, communities and audiences. We are kickstarting the support by building an ecosystem of inspiration by sharing real stories of India’s top entrepreneurs who are mothers. We are also deeply grateful for the unprecedented support shown by India’s top leaders and entrepreneurs who are moms themselves in giving their time and expertise to support this initiative. Our partners FICCI Flo and Aspire for Her will help with training all Mompreneurs across multiple business workshops.”

India’s women leaders and entrepreneurs who are mothers themselves will be part of the Initiative’s advisory board and will be mentoring, judging and co-investing in the budding Mompreneurs over the next 12 weeks. The names include Manmeet Kaur Nanda- joint secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Anjali Bansal- founder, partner, Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund, Board Member Tata Power, Nestle, ONDC, Radhika Gupta- MD and CEO, Edelwiess MF and Vice Chairperson, AMFI, Lizzie Chapman- co-founder ZestMoney, Suhasini Sampath- co-founder and CEO, Yoga Bar, Sairee Chahal- founder and CEO, Sheroes and Mahila Money, Radhika Ghai- founder and CEO, Kindlife, Lakshmi N Potluri- co-founder Jabong, Investor at B Capital, Shivani Poddar- co-founder, FabAlley, Deepshikha Deshmukh- producer, Pooja Entertainment, Ankita Vashishtha- founder StrongHer Ventures and SahaFund, Neelu Khatri- co-founder, Akasa Air and Sonam Jain- partner, Convivialité Ventures India, Malika Sadan- co-founder of The Moms Co along with the Good Glamm Group’s co-founders and senior leadership comprising Priyanka Gill (Group co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, Good Media Co), Naiyya Saggi (Group co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, Good Community), Sukhleen Aneja (CEO, Good Brands Co) and Disha Sanghvi (director, Good Glamm Group).

Moreover, The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show aims to provide a platform dedicated to mompreneurs to empower these remarkable women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams confidently. Any mom entrepreneur over 18 years of age and a resident of India can participate. The series will track journeys of Mompreneurs from all corners of India, from grassroots level residential societies to vast landscapes, seeking their potential and sharing their inspiring stories. The Top 3 winners of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also receive financial and marketing grants of up to Rs 1crore from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to get co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury.

“Our aim is to provide a supportive ecosystem where mothers can find the motivation, mentorship, funding, and tools they need to confidently pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Through this groundbreaking initiative, we are fostering crucial conversations, addressing challenges, and cultivating an environment where moms can truly thrive. We believe in unleashing a revolution and giving mothers the platform they deserve to make their business dreams a reality. The Moms Co. invites all mompreneurs across India to participate in this incredible journey of empowerment and growth. Together, we hope to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape and celebrate the remarkable women who are building businesses while nurturing their children,” Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group added.

The first leg of the show will begin with The Moms Co. Mompreneurs Legends podcast, moderated by Naiyya Saggi, co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO the Good Community.

