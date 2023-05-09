scorecardresearch
The Moms Co. unveils digital campaign “For Every Mom, Through Every Change”

The digital campaign will be spearheaded by the brand ambassador, Sonam A. Kapoor

The campaign will debut on The Moms Co. social channels
The Moms Co. launches the campaign “For Every Mom, Through Every Change”. The digital campaign will be spearheaded by the brand ambassador, Sonam A. Kapoor for the mother and baby care range.

Speaking on the launch Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group commented “Through our new campaign, for every Mom, Through Every Change we want to highlight that we recognize the changes the mother goes through at every stage in her life and we formulate products keeping in mind those changes with the finest natural ingredients.”

Speaking about her association, actor and brand ambassador, Sonam A. Kapoor commented, “The brand truly understands the evolving needs of mothers and babies, and provides them with ​dermatologically ​safe, 100% natural, and effective products that support them every step of the way.”

The brand will kick-start the chapter by it emphasizing natural care and proof of performance. The campaign will debut on The Moms Co. social channels- YouTube & Instagram on 8th May and will be amplified across digital and mainline media.

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 13:43 IST

