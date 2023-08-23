The Moms Co launches new digital video campaign for its haircare range

The Moms Co., a D2C brand has launched a new digital video campaign featuring actor Neha Dhupia for their Natural Protein Hair Care Range recognising the journey of motherhood and the changing needs that they go throughout the journey by supporting them with toxin-free hair care products made especially for moms.

The campaign highlights how every mother faces moments where their hair becomes a playground for their little ones, recognising the devotion and sacrifices that define motherhood. The brand claims that the hair care range is infused with quinoa and wheat protein and promises to strengthen and nourish hair by preventing hair fall as one embraces the transformative journey of motherhood offering our dose of care and indulgence.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group said, “At The Moms Co., we are committed to supporting the evolving needs for every mom through every change. With this new campaign launch, we aim to extend our support to every mother experiencing motherhood woes by crafting products that are formulated using the finest natural ingredients catering to their needs. We aim to provide mothers with the results they are in search of and the nurturing care they truly deserve and stand as companions on her remarkable journey.“

The campaign conceptualised by BBDO India will debut on The Moms Co. social channels – YouTube and Instagram and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.

“Becoming a mother is hard. It’s not all Instagram filters of perfection that people put out there. Culturally everyone gets over invested in the baby while the mom goes through an overwhelming experience full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Therefore, when The Moms Co. briefed us, instead of looking for insights we chose to listen to confessions new moms had to share with us. It opened a flood gate of emotional data, like this one- “…becoming a mother changes your fundamental identity – be it your skin or hair, the way your body looks and the way you look at the world too changes overnight…for a new born …mom’s body is a playground…” Basis this we arrived at the positioning for the Moms Co to be an empathetic friend and a midwife that offers toxin-free products like this one is for hair-fall…by bringing alive real confessions the brand strikes an emotional cord by with every mom through every change!”, Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India added.

