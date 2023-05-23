The Minimalist awarded digital creative media mandate for Schwarzkopf’s Consumer Business Line

The Minimalist has been onboarded by Henkel Consumer Brands to lead the digital creative mandate for Schwarzkopf India. Following a multi-agency pitch, The Minimalist has come on board as the digital partner with the mission of building Schwarzkopf’s social community and leading the creative communication mandate for the brand.

Speaking on the mandate win, Sahil Vaidya, co-founder, The Minimalist said, “With Schwarzkopf latest offering in India of expert inspired at-home hair colour formulations, they continue to bring beauty shoppers never-seen-before technologies for superlative results and experience. Together, we aim to create a powerful digital community that will add to the legacy of the brand.”

Since 2015, The Minimalist has partnered with more than 250 dynamic brands and created compelling brand case studies and delivered the most inventive solutions in the areas of marketing solutions and experience design.

Also Read TAM Sports: 87 brands advertised across sports channels during 63 matches in IPL16

“Our mandate for the recently launched Schwarzkopf Consumer Business Line required a robust strategy that resonated with digitally forward audiences,” said Shama Dalal, head of marketing, Henkel Consumer Brands India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook