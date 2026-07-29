For the most part, brands that decided to flaunt their ‘Indianness’ restricted their overtures to visual aids like peacocks and elephants but used brand names like Peter England, Royal Enfield or Monte Carlo.

There’s a shift now.

Judging by the growing number of Indian brands with Hindi, Sanskrit or other local language inspired names, Indian companies are no longer coy. Whether it is Nappa Dori, Kama Ayurveda or Araku Coffee, brands are reframing Indianness as identity, not just a product feature.

What changed? Indian names today no longer signal limitation but rather authenticity and modern rootedness, observes Adrine D’mello, associate vice-president at White Rivers Media. “Consumers now reward cultural specificity when packaging and product quality remain strong. Domestic buyers possess higher confidence in local positioning because global movements p rioritise craft and origin stories. This allows domestic identity to drive premium market value and customer loyalty,” he explains.

These brands combine Indian names with international design standards and clean aesthetics, says D’mello. Their strong execution and consistent customer experience make cultural origin a powerful global differentiator that commands higher margins.

Being desi is increasingly N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, concurs, noting that geographical indication or a GI indicator has historically always held greater weight, signalling premium quality assurance and differentiation. “We’ve seen that with luxury brands like France’s Louis Vuitton or even scotch whiskies from Scotland.

What has changed in the last 7-8 years in the confidence among Indian consumers and brands, and a greater pride in cultural attributes and origins. Today, people across the world observe Yoga Day, something that was unimaginable decades ago,” he notes, adding that Indian manufacturing and product quality have also come a long way, strengthening domestic brand trust and credibility.

The proof is in the response from international consumers and business conglomerates. Spanish beauty and fashion major Puig, for example, holds a majority stake in Kama Ayurveda. The brand, which already has a presence in London, is now set to expand across Europe, Asia and the US. Jaipur Rugs today sells handmade carpets across over 60 countries, and even turned heads last year at Wimbledon, transforming its tennis court into a court of carpets with 93 rugs.

Designer Sabyasachi’s jewellery has been worn by global stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, while Nappa Dori recently made its way into London and Dubai, with an eye on a larger global expansion. Premium Indian coffee maker Araku has seen success not just in India, winning approval from the country’s parliamentarians, but also in locations such as Paris.

Authenticity matters

Consumers today are drawn to brands that have a genuine sense of identity and are fatigued by anonymous branding, remarks Rajni Daswani, chief growth officer, people & business, SoCheers. “The strongest brands have treated their Indian identity as provenance. Brands like Kama Ayurveda and Forest Essentials invested heavily in ingredient transparency, so that Ayurveda felt credible and contemporary.

The second thing they did was remove the premium-experience risk. Their packaging and visual identity are comparable to those of high-end global brands,” says Daswani. She adds that a discerning consumer is willing to pay a premium when a brand offers traceability, craftsmanship, and a distinctive point of view. In that equation, Indian identity becomes a clear advantage.

Aside from the Ayurvedic beauty brands, she identifies other standout brands such as Fabindia and Raw Mango that have leveraged their Indian identity well.

In India and abroad, names rooted in Indian languages no longer feel like a compromise and are earning greater respect, points out Amit Shankar, chief creative officer, Hashtag Orange. “The brands getting this right haven’t just held on to an Indian name for the sake of it.

They’ve paired it with genuinely strong quality, thoughtful design, and a story worth telling. It’s less about looking back with nostalgia and more about standing tall with pride. It has made ‘Indian’ stand for craftsmanship and depth, rather than tradition alone,” he explains.

Despite the growing acclaim for Indian identity markers, experts note that relying on Indianness alone as a marketing ploy is no guarantee of success. “Indian identity works best when it is backed by something tangible. Global consumers are happy to engage with unfamiliar names if the product itself is exceptional,” says Daswani.

New local brands with international ambitions should ideally invest in explaining their meaning clearly, allowing consumers to connect and relate to them, suggests Shankar.

“At the same time, it is essential to match the brand’s origin story with equal investment in quality and customer experience. The brands that succeed stay confident, remain consistent, and allow the product itself to build credibility,” he observes, noting that this transforms a desi name into a lasting global asset rather than a passing trend.