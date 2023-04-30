The impact of IPL sponsorship on brand recognition and recall

By Philip Xia

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. It has become a cultural phenomenon in India and has captured the attention of millions of fans around the world. Owing to this, IPL has become a great platform for businesses to showcase their brands and products further leading to increased IPL sponsorships.

Over time, IPL sponsorships have become a significant factor influencing consumer behavior and here’s why.

Firstly, the IPL has a massive viewership, and brands sponsoring the league or a team can reach a broad audience. The IPL attracts cricket fans from all over the world, including India, Australia, South Africa, England, and the United States. The league has a global TV audience of around 462 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.

When brands sponsor the IPL, they are able to reach millions of people who are actively engaged in watching and following the league providing businesses with an opportunity to showcase their products and services to a captive audience, which can have a significant influence on consumer behavior. Sponsoring during the IPL gives brands visibility and credibility, and can lead to increased brand awareness and sales.

Secondly, the IPL is not just a sporting event but also a cultural phenomenon. The league has become an integral part of Indian culture and society, and fans are emotionally invested in the teams and players. The emotional investment can translate into consumer behavior, as fans are more likely to buy products and services associated with their favorite teams and players. Brands sponsoring the IPL can tap into this emotional connection and create a sense of affinity with fans.

When a brand sponsors a team or player, they are seen as supporting the same cause as the fans of that team or player creating a sense of loyalty and trust, which can then translate into increased sales and customer loyalty. Brands can leverage the emotional connection by creating targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with fans and make them feel like part of the team or player’s community.

Thirdly, the IPL provides brands with a platform to showcase their products and services in a unique and creative way. Brands can use the league to create memorable and engaging marketing campaigns that capture the attention of fans. These campaigns can be in the form of TV commercials, social media posts, or even stadium branding. The IPL’s unique atmosphere and energy provide brands with an opportunity to stand out and create a lasting impression on fans.

Brands can create interactive marketing campaigns that engage fans and make them feel like part of the action. Brands can also leverage the league’s star power by partnering with popular players and celebrities to create buzz around their products and services. These campaigns can create a sense of excitement and anticipation among fans, which can lead to increased brand awareness and sales.

Finally, the IPL is a platform for brands to showcase their commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. The league has a strong focus on social responsibility and sustainability, and brands that sponsor the IPL or the teams can align themselves with these values. Brands can use the IPL to showcase their commitment to social causes such as education, health, and the environment further creating a sense of goodwill among fans and enhancing the brand’s reputation.

In conclusion, IPL sponsorship can have a significant influence on consumer behavior. Brands sponsoring the IPL can reach a broad audience, tap into the emotional connection between fans and the league, showcase their products and services in unique and creative ways, and demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility and sustainability, all of which can have a significant impact on consumer behavior.

The author is the CEO of TCL India

