scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

The Good Media Co. appoints Alice Peter as head of content at MissMalini

Alice’s role entails overseeing all content at MissMalini, as well as managing the growth of its social media platforms and website to solidify MissMalini’s position as the bollywood platform

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
Alice held key positions at media organizations including Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. Times Group, Magna Publishing, and Rajshri Entertainment
Alice held key positions at media organizations including Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. Times Group, Magna Publishing, and Rajshri Entertainment

Good Media Co announces the appointment of Alice Peter as content head at MissMalini.

“We have full confidence that Alice’s expertise will be a valuable asset to our team and help us maintain our position,” Priyanka Gill, group co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, Good Media Co. said.

Alice’s role entails overseeing all content at MissMalini, as well as managing the growth of its social media platforms and website to solidify MissMalini’s position as the bollywood platform, providing content to a wide-ranging audience. In addition to managing MissMalini, she will work alongside heads of content of POPxo, ScoopWhoop, Tweak and BabyChakra platforms to scale the overall reach and engagement of Good Media Co.

Also Read

“The aim is to continue to build MissMalini as your one-stop solution for all things Bollywood and foster growth in all the verticals with the ever-evolving and booming digital world, ” Alice Peter, content head, Miss Malini, Good Media Co, said.

Also Read

With a career spanning over 13 years in digital media and entertainment, Alice brings with her experience to MissMalini. Prior to this, Alice held key positions at media organizations including Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. Times Group, Magna Publishing, and Rajshri Entertainment.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 14:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS