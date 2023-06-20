The Good Media Co. appoints Alice Peter as head of content at MissMalini

Good Media Co announces the appointment of Alice Peter as content head at MissMalini.

“We have full confidence that Alice’s expertise will be a valuable asset to our team and help us maintain our position,” Priyanka Gill, group co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, Good Media Co. said.

Alice’s role entails overseeing all content at MissMalini, as well as managing the growth of its social media platforms and website to solidify MissMalini’s position as the bollywood platform, providing content to a wide-ranging audience. In addition to managing MissMalini, she will work alongside heads of content of POPxo, ScoopWhoop, Tweak and BabyChakra platforms to scale the overall reach and engagement of Good Media Co.

“The aim is to continue to build MissMalini as your one-stop solution for all things Bollywood and foster growth in all the verticals with the ever-evolving and booming digital world, ” Alice Peter, content head, Miss Malini, Good Media Co, said.

Also Read TrafficGuard raises $6.5 million via strongly supported placement

With a career spanning over 13 years in digital media and entertainment, Alice brings with her experience to MissMalini. Prior to this, Alice held key positions at media organizations including Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. Times Group, Magna Publishing, and Rajshri Entertainment.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook