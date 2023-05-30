scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

The Good Glamm Group appoints Samrat Sehgal as chief supply chain officer

Prior to this, Sehgal served as head of supply chain at Dabur India Limited

Written by BrandWagon Online
Sehgal will be responsible for developing a customer-focused supply chain
Sehgal will be responsible for developing a customer-focused supply chain

Good Glamm Group has announced the appointment of Samrat Sehgal as its chief supply chain officer. In this role, Sehgal will be responsible for developing a customer-focused supply chain that delivers value to the customer while driving incremental growth through enhanced supply chain efficiency.

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Samrat on board, as his extensive experience in the FMCG sector and his expertise in developing customer-centric supply chains will be invaluable to us. With Samrat’s leadership and knowledge, we are confident in achieving our strategic growth objectives.”

Sehgal has over two decades of experience working with brands including Dabur, Reckitt Benckiser and Goodyear Tyres. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and a postgraduate degree from NITIE Mumbai.

Also Read

Prior to this, Sehgal served as head of supply chain at Dabur India Limited, where he led various aspects of the supply chain, including procurement, demand planning, inventory management, and production planning.

“Working with the immensely talented team at The Good Glamm Group, I aim to build upon the company’s success and drive growth in the years ahead. I look forward to contributing to the success of the company and being a part of this exciting journey,” Samrat Sehgal added.

Also Read

Additionally, Shegal’s expertise also extends to spearheading initiatives focused on warehouse modernization and leading large-scale cross-functional and change management projects.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 14:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market