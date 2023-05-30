The Good Glamm Group appoints Samrat Sehgal as chief supply chain officer

Good Glamm Group has announced the appointment of Samrat Sehgal as its chief supply chain officer. In this role, Sehgal will be responsible for developing a customer-focused supply chain that delivers value to the customer while driving incremental growth through enhanced supply chain efficiency.

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Samrat on board, as his extensive experience in the FMCG sector and his expertise in developing customer-centric supply chains will be invaluable to us. With Samrat’s leadership and knowledge, we are confident in achieving our strategic growth objectives.”

Sehgal has over two decades of experience working with brands including Dabur, Reckitt Benckiser and Goodyear Tyres. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and a postgraduate degree from NITIE Mumbai.

Prior to this, Sehgal served as head of supply chain at Dabur India Limited, where he led various aspects of the supply chain, including procurement, demand planning, inventory management, and production planning.

“Working with the immensely talented team at The Good Glamm Group, I aim to build upon the company’s success and drive growth in the years ahead. I look forward to contributing to the success of the company and being a part of this exciting journey,” Samrat Sehgal added.

Additionally, Shegal’s expertise also extends to spearheading initiatives focused on warehouse modernization and leading large-scale cross-functional and change management projects.

