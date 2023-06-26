By Gazal Jain

As a young professional in the creative industry, there are few events that evoke the same level of excitement, anticipation, and inspiration as the renowned Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. This annual gathering of the brightest minds in advertising, design, and innovation offers an unparalleled opportunity for young creative directors like me to immerse in a world where imagination knows no bounds.

The biggest conversation this year at Cannes Lions is around AI. From la Croisette to all the sessions — AI seems to have taken over. It clearly is the future and it’s fun to see people from different parts of the world have opinions on how people are adapting to AI in their workspaces.

Some of the other leading topics of conversation were around women empowerment. From pay disparity to leadership roles getting harder, women have seen it all. I saw a few panel discussion where they called woman leaders to talk about the same. One of them was with Keke Palmer. What a treat it was to watch!

Coming to the shortlists… it’s always fun to look at work from across the world… it is inspiring. That a small thought can be manifested into an idea and then a campaign. Some truly deserving campaigns that have been shortlisted are ‘Me, My Autism and I’ for Vanish and Save the Favela for Kondzilla Records.

The global stage of inspiration was like entering a vibrant tapestry of creativity. Here some renowned industry leaders from all over the world converge to share their knowledge, experiences, vision for the future. A festival like this opens up doors for young creatives to network with the right set of people. This festival fosters an environment where collaborations are born and professional relationships are nurtured.

Cannes Lions opens up doors for creators from different cultural backgrounds to come together and share their ways of working, their process. And it’s fascinating to hear their life journey.

The author is creative director, Havas Worldwide India

