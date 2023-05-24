The future is conversational

Harsha Solanki

The communication landscape is evolving and with it, it’s changing the way people interact with businesses. Even though online shopping made it convenient for people to make purchases anywhere, anytime, it did not have the charm of building personalised two-way communication and connection between consumers and businesses. This is where conversational commerce bridges the gap between conversation and conversion. Research suggests that conversational commerce channels will enable spending worth $290 billion by 2050. About 60% of the buyers prefer buying from businesses that offer the option to chat.

But why conversational commerce? Conversational commerce is relevant because, ultimately, it’s all about the experience. Consumer preferences have changed drastically. The price and quality of the product are not the only measures that make them buy it. They also love a good experience, and it also means they will stick around longer.

Conversational commerce includes AI-powered chatbots or end-to-end solutions that deliver engaging and multichannel shopping experiences. Customers prefer a prompt response in case of queries, and chatbots can easily do that without human intervention. They need the availability of businesses on the same platforms as their friends and relatives, further reflecting the demand for instant messaging. The insights brought by these channels in real-time drive customer acquisition.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits of conversational commerce:

Personalisation: Conversational commerce enables a customer-centric experience by providing immediate access to products and services. It mirrors in-store salespersons who will make recommendations as per your personal choice and style. Like in-store sales, the chatbots also have an idea of people’s preferences based on past purchases to guide consumers through their purchases. AI chatbots also help out with their questions.

Convenience: People across age groups are active on their loved and trusted chat apps. So brands enabling them to purchase on those apps is a huge convenience. They don’t have to download an additional app or go to a website.

Building better marketing campaigns: Conversational commerce is a win-win for organisations and consumers. It helps reduce cart abandonment and increases conversion rates.

It is quite evident that it is not just a conversational shopping experience, but ‘conversational everything’ is the norm in customer communications. Richer, personalised and more convenient experiences will drive customer loyalty and stronger brand sales.

The author is managing director for India, Bangladesh, Nepal & Sri Lanka, Infobip

