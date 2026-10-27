By Akshay Chaturvedi

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A campaign can deliver every impression it promised and still fail. That is the uncomfortable arithmetic of festive advertising. When brands concentrate spending into a few high-stakes weeks, the pressure to maximise reach often eclipses a more fundamental question: how much of that reach is relevant?

India’s digital advertising market grew 26% in 2025, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total advertising revenues. As more budgets move online, the ability to measure delivery is improving. The ability to distinguish effective delivery from wasted exposure, however, remains a challenge.

An impression delivered is an impression counted. Yet an advertisement reaching consumers outside a brand’s distribution footprint, in a language they do not engage with or at a moment when the message lacks relevance may satisfy a media plan without advancing its objective.

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This gap has a name: spillage. It is advertising expenditure that generates exposure without a proportionate opportunity to influence consideration or purchase. Peter Drucker’s observation, “There is nothing so useless as doing efficiently that which should not be done at all,” could well be a comment in a media-plan review today.

Why do festive campaigns leak value?

The problem is not that marketers are unaware of wastage. The FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report 2026, citing an mFilterIt survey of more than 20 CMOs, found that 57% identified wasted media spend as a business impact of unmanaged digital media leakage. The scale of the challenge becomes clearer when the quality of digital traffic is examined. We have observed that traffic which initially appears valid does not always withstand deeper scrutiny. Industry findings also suggest that 40-45% of programmatic traffic initially classified as valid can fail further validation checks. While this is not a measure of overall media wastage, it points to a larger question for advertisers: are they measuring impressions delivered or the quality of the opportunities those impressions represent?

On the other hand, Agencies work with compressed timelines and briefs that reward reach. Marketers receive reports that establish whether an advertisement ran but offer limited insight into where it mattered. Both sides end up optimising what the process measures.

Decide before the buy, not after

Spillage persists because planning prioritises scale, buying prioritises speed and measurement often comes after the money has been spent. Post-campaign audits can explain what went wrong, but they cannot recover the expenditure.

The opportunity lies in bringing audience relevance, content context and inventory quality into buying decisions before an impression is purchased. AI-led approaches can assess these signals at scale, helping planners exercise greater scrutiny without sacrificing the speed festive campaigns demand.

One festive season, many consumer realities

India’s festive season is not a single, uniform consumption event. The significance of a festival, the timing of purchases, preferred languages and even product availability can vary across markets. Yet national media plans can often flatten these differences into broad audience segments and geographic targets, making scale easier to achieve than relevance.

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Rethinking the value of reach

The festive season will always be a contest for consumer attention and reach will remain central to that pursuit. With media choices multiplying, this distinction will matter far more: a campaign that reaches fewer people but reaches the right ones may well be the better investment.

Until marketers are willing to question the impressions they buy as closely as they scrutinise the results, spillage will remain an accepted cost of doing business. And that is a costly habit for an industry that prides itself on precision.

The author is chief business officer, VDO.AI

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.