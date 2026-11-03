By V Shantakumar

There was a time when some of the best minds went into advertising. MBAs showed up at agencies in large numbers and were paid well. Agencies saw themselves as the custodians of the customer, and they were. We brought the consumer into the room. Their habits shaped the brief, and no idea got presented until it had faced the person it was meant for.

The chain of work was simple: The brand had a positioning statement, the agency translated it into an advertising positioning statement, and the line between business and marketing ran unbroken. It held its own because agencies held the reins to the consumer, and creative and media still lived under one roof.

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In the 1990s, advertising was split from creative and media. In India, it happened around 1997.

Agencies in many ways lost the reins to the consumer, simply because the fragmentation meant loss of data. And without data, there was no real relationship with the customer left. Media budgets, once set annually, moved to shorter cycles. Quarterly business reports met media reports, and the rhythm of the work became the rhythm of the quarter. A big idea needs consistency over years, sometimes three or four. That consistency began to get compressed. What agencies received instead were communication briefs, not strategic briefs.

This is not only an advertising story. Business now runs on the calendar of the quarter, and almost everything is judged by it. Traders everywhere think short term. Though, thinkers and culture builders need to take a longer view, and a big idea needs that time horizon to grow and realise its full potential.

Done right, a big idea builds a relationship between a brand and its customers. People get to know the brand up close, much like a friend who is a steady presence in their lives. But when every quarter has to deliver, brands stop being friends and start being salesmen. Most are saying the same thing: buy my product because it’s “the best.” The customer hears the same pitch from everyone and trusts no one in particular. The result is commoditisation on a grand scale, with each brand losing a little of its originality and spirit.

Think of a tagline you remember. Now think of one from a brand that launched in the last few years. The first comes easily. The second rarely does. A big idea lives in people’s lives, not in a campaign, and it needs time to grow. For Asian Paints ~ “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” (every home tells a story) is a belief about what a home means. Asian Paints has stayed with it through years of campaigns, and that patience is the point.

Years ago, P&G did something smart. Rather than calling it a big idea, it called it an organising idea.

P&G asked what it should organise the brand around. The answer was not the product, but a mother watching her child grow, caring for that child the best way she knows how, and being part of that journey. One German commercial shows a baby who has just learnt to walk and has now decided it can run. Just the baby. Anyone who has watched a child do that knows exactly what the brand stands for.

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I can’t tell you how P&G arrived at it, but it is the truest way I know to hold short-term horizons and long-term goals together.

The big idea didn’t die because it stopped working. Pampers is still working. Asian Paints is still working. It died where nobody was willing to wait for it, in the quarter, in the dashboard, in the brief that asks for a message instead of a belief. Give an idea the time and the customer it needs, and it will still do what it always did.



The author is founder & managing partner, Doing Think

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.