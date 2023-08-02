scorecardresearch
The Content Lab appoints Karthik Krishnan as executive creative director

Karthik has handled digital and social media responsibilities for Vodafone India during the Zoozoos era

Written by BrandWagon Online
Digital marketing agency and content studio, The Content Lab has appointed Karthik Krishnan as the executive creative director.

The strategic decision reinforces the company’s commitment to fostering creative thinking and campaign planning for partner brands, and robust growth across India and internationally.

“I resonate with the creative freedom offered by an independent venture, where transparency and willingness to try new things come together to encourage professional growth,” Karthik Krishnan, executive creative director, The Content Lab.

Karthik has handled digital and social media responsibilities for Vodafone India during the Zoozoos era and has over a decade of copywriting experience in the advertising world. Previously, he led creative for brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Bournville and Marico’s Set Wet.

He has more than 12 years of experience including an integrated agency in Ogilvy, digital-centric agencies and a content platform.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 14:00 IST

