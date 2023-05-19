The Body Shop rolls out campaign featuring Shefali Shah, Bala Devi and Anny Divya

British beauty brand, The Body Shop has launched a communication campaign in India to showcase three remarkable female change makers who embody the brand’s new signature, “changemaking beauty”.

As per the company, the campaign aims to celebrate and inspire everyone to believe in their own power to effect positive change in the world.

Harmeet Singh, VP of marketing e-commerce and product, Asia south, The Body Shop, said, “At The Body Shop, everything we do is about creating positive change, for you, for communities and for our planet; and we are working continuously to make a positive systemic impact, across society, within the beauty culture and right into the corridors of power. With this new communication campaign in India, we are shedding light on how every individual can be a Changemaker in their own way.”

Additionally, the campaign features three women who have made significant impact in their respective fields, actor Shefali Shah, footballer Bala Devi, and Anny Divya, the youngest female commander to fly a Boeing 777.

In the campaign film, the three women draw from their life experiences across diverse walks of life, united in their belief in the power of positive change. In their own way, the three women are inspiring beacons of self-expression, resilience, and self-love, all key emotional benefits that The Body Shop delivers as a brand.

“We hope this campaign will inspire people in India to recognize their own power to make a difference. We are excited to showcase the beauty of change through the stories of these incredible women,” Harmeet Singh added.

The campaign will run across all The Body Shop India stores and digital platforms.

