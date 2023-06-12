The Ayurveda Co. joins MTV Roadies as title sponsor

The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C.) has announced its appointment as title sponsor for MTV Roadies.

With this, the company is poised to strengthen its connection with the dynamic youth market and support the participants’ journey with products to enhance their lifestyle and overall well-being.

Talking about the appointment, Param Bhargava, founder, The Ayurveda Co. said, “We are looking forward to being associated with a show that has been making an impact among the youth since its very inception. It’s going to be an exciting journey, where adventure meets wellness. As the Roadies venture into a season of thrilling pursuits of wellness, they will be powered by the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, presented in a modern, relatable way by T.A.C.”

Additionally, both entities aim to strike a balance between heritage and innovation. The company has also promised a 1 lakh cheque to the winner to buy products from the brand’s website for a duration of 1 year. A possible 1-year collaboration with the brand is also on the cards.

“Through the association, we will also be able to solidify our commitment to motivate the youth to adopt a healthier, Ayurveda-driven lifestyle, reshaping wellness standards for future generations,” Bhargava added.

Moreover, T.A.C will add a dimension of wellness to the show and uplift its narrative ahead of the new season.

