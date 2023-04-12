The Abby One Show Award 2023 appoints Prajato Guha Thakurta as Jury Chairman of Brand Activation and Promotion category

The Abby One Show Award 2023 Governing Council has appointed Prajato Guha Thakurta aka Projo, co-founder and CCO of Manja as Jury Chairman of Brand Activation and Promotion category.

With a work experience of around 18 years, Projo has worked across creative agencies including McCann, JWT and DDB Mudra, where he has shaped brands like Barclays, Lee Cooper, Stayfree, Pears, The Economic Times, Smirnoff and Nokia, among others.

His last stint was at Leo Burnett as its national creative director where he worked with brands like McDonald’s, Jeep, Google, Bajaj Auto, Isuzu, Abbott and PhonePe.

Over the years, his work has won him several awards, both national and international, including Cannes Lion, D&AD, One Show, Adfest, Spikes and Effies.

Speaking on this appointment, Prajato said, “I am happy to be named as the jury chair of the category. This is arguably one of the most exciting categories, and I’m really looking forward to seeing work that is truly immersive, engaging, brave and brilliant.”

The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.

Also Read Z1 Media is now Z1 Tech; reveals a new logo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook