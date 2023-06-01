Tetra Pak South Asia appoints Cassio Simões as managing director

Tetra Pak, a food processing and packaging solutions company, has today announced the appointment of Cassio Simões as managing director of its South Asia markets. As per the company, Simões will be taking over the role effective from June 1, 2023, succeeding Ashutosh Manohar who will retire, following a 20-year stint at Tetra Pak.

Simões was the managing director of Tetra Pak Andina. His expertise will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and expansion in the South Asia region, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, the company stated.

Speaking on the appointment, Ashutosh Manohar said, “I am delighted to welcome Cassio to lead Tetra Pak South Asia in this next phase of growth. His extensive experience and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position as a leading provider of food processing and packaging solutions in South Asia.”

“I am excited to be joining Tetra Pak South Asia at such a dynamic and transformative time in the company’s history and look forward to working closely with our customers to understand their needs, build strong partnerships, and contribute to their growth,” Simões added.

