Tesla Power USA and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Thursday announced a national strategic alliance that will bring about innovation in battery distribution and sales. The partnership will enable Tesla Power USA batteries to potentially sell and service their batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, providing availability and convenience to purchase and service automotive batteries.

This will be the first national-level tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation for battery distribution. Tesla Power USA batteries will be available at the IOCL fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region, which will be expanded to other states. The success of this partnership will pave the way for the replication of the TBA concept pan India in a phased manner.

Speaking on occasion, Kavinder Khurana, MD, Tesla Power USA, said, “This is the first time that automotive batteries will be available on a large scale at petrol pumps, similar to the western markets. Tesla Power currently has over 5000 distribution points in India that we aim to double in 2023. The addition of IOCL petrol pumps can potentially offer Tesla Power USA a distribution reach of over 40,000.

Tesla Power USA is taking special care with after-sales service by providing a free tool kit and training to all designated employees at the fuel pump, ensuring that dealers are well-equipped and trained to give service to the customers.

“According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), the country’s battery market would develop at a compound annual growth rate of 25% from 2021 to 2026. With The EV market growing at an impressive CAGR of 49%, fuel pumps must be well-equipped and ready for the transition. By 2030, there will be around one crore EV scooters alone on Indian roads. Tesla Power USA offers both lead-acid batteries and Lithium batteries, to cater to all segments of vehicles”, added Khurana.