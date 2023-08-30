As the festive fervour of Raksha Bandhan envelops the nation, Terribly Tiny Tales has launched its Raksha Bandhan IP, titled ‘Tied For Life S1’ with a human touch, in collaboration with AJIO. This campaign celebrates the bond of sibling love and encapsulates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with real and memorable stories.

The 90-seconds Instagram video, directed by Shubham Sinha and produced by Sharanya Rajgopal and Anuj Gosalaia along with executive producer, Pracchi Batnagar. The video has been cinematographed by Arindam Bhattarjee and penned by Ritu Mago.

Featuring the sibling duo Pooja Gor and Darsheel Safary, the film highlights the everyday special moments that siblings share striking a relatable chord with the viewers. Released on 26th August, the film showcases the fun banter, the feeling of belonging shared by siblings, and especially, the unexpressed, underlying love between the duo. The film deliveres the message that the festival is not just about the gifts but the expressed gestures as well, the film also fosters the celebration of love, protection, compassion, support, and a memorable, life-long relationship.

Commenting on the campaign, Anuj Gosalia, CEO, TTT said, “Raksha Bandhan is one festival that’s unlike any other. Of course, it’s beautiful, full of love and emotional but most of all, it’s playful! Just like the relationship between siblings. With Tied For Life S1, we bring to life the mischief, the love, that is expressed through indirect ways and the comfort of siblingship. The campaign celebrates the everyday-ness of the bond and truly captures the reality of Raksha Bandhan. It’s taken many notches up being styled by AJIO’s stunning collection making it a fashionably festive season.”

Additionally, the platform has crafted several bite-sized tales and snackable videos of siblinghood with thoughtful approaches while highlighting the multifaceted relationship between all brothers and sisters.

