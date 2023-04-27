Telugu OTT app aha now available on Tata Play Binge

Tata Play Binge, India’s OTT aggregation platform and aha, Telugu OTT app, have announced partnership today. As per the company, with this collaboration, aha will now join the ranks of 24 other OTT apps on Tata Play Binge, including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, and others.

Additionally, Tata Play DTH subscribers can enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as add-ons.

aha, co-owned by My Home Group and Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts), has gained popularity in over 190+ countries worldwide. It offers a wide range of original content, including 750+ films and 40+ original shows, spanning theatrical releases, talk shows, and reality shows. aha is led by prominent figures in the Telugu entertainment industry, such as actor Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, and Producer Dil Raju.

Commenting on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play said, “We welcome our newest partner, aha, to the Tata Play Binge family. As the largest and most popular Telugu content OTT app, aha is the perfect fit for Binge, giving our subscribers a rich choice of movies and originals in Telugu and adding to an ever-growing catalogue from 25+ partners”.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Tata Play Binge. This collaboration brings together two leading platforms in the Indian OTT space, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Telugu content to a wider audience. With Tata Play Binge’s aggregation of popular OTT apps, aha’s engaging and authentic Telugu content will now be accessible to even more viewers, further strengthening our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment to our audience,”Rakesh CK, head of SVOD and Business Strategy added.

aha boasts a line-up of super hit shows like Telugu Indian Idol, Das ka Dhamki, Unstoppable Season 2 with NBK, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Masooda, Ori Devuda, DJ Tillu, Bheemla Nayaak, Color Photo and more, offering a diverse range of engaging content for Telugu audiences.

Furthermore, through a single subscription and a unified user interface, Tata Play Binge gives viewers access to 25+ OTT apps. Apart from the apps mentioned above, Tata Play Binge also includes ReelDrama, Voot Select, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, ShortsTV, Travelxp, and DocuBay. Free gaming is also available on the platform as another point of engagement.

