Television ad volumes declines by 4% in as revealed by TAM’s quarterly report

Television advertising has witnessed a muted sentiment in recent times which has led to a decline of 4% in January-March 2023 over January-March 2021 and 3% while 1% drop was witnessed in January-March 2022 as per a quarterly AdEx report by TAM Media Research.

Source: TAM Report

The Food & Beverage sector finished on top with 25% in January-March 2023 as well as during the same period in the previous year. Banking/ Finance/ Investment (BFSI) entered the top 10 list. The top sectors together added 89% share of ad volumes in January-March 2023.

Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser finished first and second respectively in January-March 2023 as well as January-March 2022. The former was the leading advertiser with 15% of ad volumes. Britannia Industries was the new entrant in the top 10 list of advertisers during January-March 2023.

Seven out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser during January-March 2023. The top 10 brands contributed to 11% of television ad volume during the same period. ‘Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean’ was the leading advertiser with 2% share. Among the top 10 brands, three belonged to the toilet/ floor cleaners category.

More than 185 top-growing categories witnessed positive growth while home insecticides observed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 3.3 times.

During January-March 2023, GEC overtook news as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising with the former having 30% share of ad volume. The top five channel genres accounted for 92% share of ad volumes during January-March 2023.

