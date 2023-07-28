Television ad volume grows by 3% in January-June 2023 as revealed by TAM report

Television advertising has witnessed an increase of 3% in January-June 2023 over January-June 2021. Advertising volumes remained stable in January-June 2023 as compared to the same period in 2021 as per a quarterly AdEx report by TAM Media Research.

Source: TAM Report

The Food & Beverage sector was the leading sector with 23% in January-June 2023 and during the same period in the previous year. The auto sector was the only new entrant in the top 10 list while Personal care/ Personal hygiene moved to the second spot after finishing in the third spot in January-June 2022.

The top 10 categories added 31% share of advertising volumes in January-June 2023. Biscuits was the new entrant among the top 10 categories during January-July 2023. Four categories in the top 10 categories list were from Food and Beverages sector.

Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser finished first and second respectively in January-June 2023 as well as January-March 2022. The top 10 advertisers added 46% share of ad volumes during January-June 2023. Wipro was the new entrant in the top 10 list of advertisers during January-June 2023.

Five out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser during January-June 2023. The top 10 brands contributed 10% of television ad volume during the same period. ‘Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean’ was the leading advertiser. During January-June 2023, a total of 8,800 brands were advertised on television.

More than 200 top-growing categories witnessed positive growth while toilet soaps observed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 88% followed by Toilet/Floor cleaners with 35% growth during January-June 2023 as compared to the same period previous year.

During January-June 2023, GEC overtook news as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising with the former having 30% share of ad volume. The top five channel genres accounted for 90% share of ad volumes during January-March 2023.

