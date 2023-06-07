Techno Paints appoints Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

Techno Paints has announced the appointment of film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. As per the company, the actor will be brand ambassador for a period of two years.

“We executed over 1,000 projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the rest of the country. Mahesh Babu’s image as a youth icon will help our company to expand. We are extremely confident of establishing ourselves in the Indian retail paints market,” Akuri Srinivas Reddy, founder, Fortune Group said.

Additionally, Techno Paints recently bagged a project from the Telangana government. Under this, the company took up the painting works of 26,065 schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Mana Basti-Mana Badi project.

The company has also started the production of solvent-based enamel paints in the last financial year.

