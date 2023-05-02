scorecardresearch
Team Pumpkin launches content and communication arm, HypeSquad

The business entity will offer solutions across verticals, including media relations, content distribution, influencer outreach, and crisis management

Written by BrandWagon Online
HypeSquad is also in the process of launching content IPs across the lifestyle, marketing, and BFSI verticals

Team Pumpkin on Tuesday announced the launch of its specialized content and communications arm, HypeSquad. HypeSquad specializes in new media content, communications, and influencer marketing-based services. The business entity will offer solutions across verticals, including media relations, content distribution, influencer outreach, and crisis management.

As per the company, HypeSquad is also in the process of launching content IPs across the lifestyle, marketing, and BFSI verticals.

Speaking on the independent entities, Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder of Team Pumpkin said, “The purpose of having these independent entities is to have super-specialised focus and more attention on quality execution. Expertise, execution, and efficiency are the common thread that will drive these individual agencies.”

HypeSquad is the first in the slate of specialized agencies that Team Pumpkin plans to launch as a part of its rebranding activity. Each agency under the Team Pumpkin umbrella will focus on creating tailored solutions based on real-world insights combined with expert opinion.

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 18:26 IST

