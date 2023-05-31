TCS most valued Indian brand according to Interbrand’s report

Interbrand, brand consultancy has recently released a list of India’s top 50 most valuable brands. This year’s edition showcases a total list value of Rs 8,310,057 million (US$ 100 billion), marking a significant 167% increase over the past decade. Notably, this is the first time the total value of the table has surpassed the US$ 100 billion mark.

According to the report, TCS is the most valued brand amounting to a valuation of Rs 1,095,766 million followed by Reliance Industries amounting to Rs 653,208 valuation.

Source: Interbrand

As per the report, the top three brands account for 46% of the total value of the top ten brands. Additionally, the top five brands collectively contribute 40% to the overall value of the table. Interestingly, three technology brands have secured positions in the top five for the first time in the past decade.

The report also highlights that the total brand value of the top ten brands, amounting to Rs 4,949,920 million, exceeds the combined value of the remaining 40 brands on the list, which amounts to Rs 3,360,137 million.

Commenting on the finding of the report, Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India and South Asia, said, “The exceptional performance of the top ten brands, particularly in the Brand Strength Factors of Direction, Coherence, and Trust, underscores their strategic focus and ability to build lasting connections. With a total brand value surpassing the combined value of the remaining 40 brands, these leaders exemplify the power of effective brand management. The phenomenal growth of sectors such as FMCG, Home Building & Infrastructure, and Technology reflects their resilience and ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics. Notably, the Home Building & Infrastructure sector has witnessed a remarkable rise, welcoming seven new brands to the list since 2014. As we explore the ‘Brand New World,’ we are excited to celebrate the achievements and potential of these brands and their contribution to India’s economic landscape.”

Examining the fastest-growing sectors over the last ten years, FMCG demonstrates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, followed by Home Building and Infrastructure at 17%, and Technology at 14%.

The Home Building & Infrastructure sector has experienced growth, surging from Rs 69 billion to Rs 344 billion, closely followed by Technology, which expanded from Rs 693 billion to Rs 2.5 trillion in the past ten years.

“This year’s list showcases the remarkable growth and evolution of the Indian brand landscape. The significant increase in total brand value, surpassing the US$ 100 billion mark, is a commendable feat and demonstrates the strength and potential of Indian brands on a global scale. We are proud to witness the continued success and innovation of these brands, shaping the future of business in India,” Gonzalo Brujo, Global CEO, Interbrand.

While the Financial Services sector still boasts the highest number of brands with nine representatives in the table, the Home Building and Infrastructure sector has witnessed the most significant rise, with seven brands entering the list since 2014.

