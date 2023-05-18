TCL ups its marketing spend by five percent this fiscal; ad-spend account for 10% of its total revenue

Chinese television brand TCL has upped its marketing spend by five percent this financial year, FY24, Philip Xia, CEO, TCL India, told BrandWagon Online. “Marketing budget typically accounts for 10% of the total revenue. Of the total spends, traditional medium accounts for 40% of the ad budget while the rest 60% is spent on digital,” Xia said. The company recently launched its new smart television 4K QLED TV – C645. Furthermore, the company has launched its new brand campaign featuring the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Chinese brand also is one of the sponsors of the team.

The campaign features cricketer Bhuveneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar and Umran Malik. The launch of the campaign was followed with a rollout of AR-based filter on Instagram. This filter allows people to click selfies with players, which can be posted on their account.“This is the fourth year of our sponsorship. Additionally, we plan to create a strong brand identity. Based on different channels, we have different strategies such as the product line, price point and branding. So, the strategy differs as per the need of the channel,” Xia, explained.

The company claims that its USP is beyond affordable pricing and involves quality, innovation, features, design and customer services. For the company, the strategy is to make TCL a stronger competitor in the market and help it stand out among other electronic manufacturers. “I think our customers want our TVs for two reasons, one being the watching experience and another audio. Technology includes brightness, picture quality, among others with more futuristic features such as AR and more functions is coming,” Xia added.

The TV brand claims that it aims to be a challenge brand as the market is still lead by companies such as Samsung. “We know that mobile brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo’s sale may accelerate. But I think in the future they might not be our competitors in this industry. We want to be the challenger brand in some of the segments because we feel currently the price in certain segment is too high for our end users,” he added.

