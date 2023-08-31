TBO.COM and WebEngage partner to deliver hyper-personalised services to customers

TBO.COM, the global travel distribution platform, has announced a strategic partnership with WebEngage, a marketing automation company, for digital transformation. As per the official announcement, TBO will harness WebEngage’s automation and AI-ML tools, journey designers, and personalisation engines to empower travel agents to serve their customers effectively.

Commenting on the need for marketing automation in tourism distribution, Avlesh Singh, co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, “Business-facing companies must engage like they are directly dealing with customers. The next phase of B2B growth will hinge on superior customer experiences. Therefore, in tourism distribution, a unified view of agents, dynamic segmentation, and the ability to automate and orchestrate cross-channel communications at scale will constitute a competitive edge. Our partnership with TBO is built on that objective.”

“Travel distribution platforms such as ours are ripe for technological adoption aimed at higher conversions and insights-led engagement. A marketing-automation innovator of WebEngage’s calibre as a solutions provider complements the scale of our operations and aspirations. The partnership will enable us to deliver personalised services to our agents and partners and, through them, a multitude of travellers across the globe,” Gaurav Bhatnagar, co-founder and managing director, TBO.COM.

