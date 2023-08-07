Tata Tea Premium pays homage to India’s handloom legacy through its ‘Desh Ke Dhaage’ campaign

Tata Tea Premium, the flagship brand from Tata Tea’s portfolio, Tata Tea Premium plans to take the nation on a colorful joy-ride of pride and glory with its Desh Ke Dhaage campaign, celebrating India’s rich legacy of Handlooms, this Independence Day

On the eve of Independence Day, Tata Tea Premium – Desh Ki Chai pays homage to the diverse and unique art form through a limited-edition pack collection inspired by the handlooms of India.

Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, president – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “As we embark on this remarkable journey on the eve of Independence Day with the ‘Desh Ka Garv’ initiative, Tata Tea Premium celebrates the collective pride of our nation’s talented craftsmen, paying homage to their dedication, craftsmanship and their irreplaceable contribution to our cultural heritage. Through our heartwarming campaign, we hope to inspire every Indian to embrace and celebrate the legacy of our diverse regional handlooms, cherishing the threads that weave our nation’s pride. Each sip of Tata Tea Premium brings not just the taste of excellence but also the essence of ‘Desh ki Chai’, a cup that knits all of us together in a tapestry of love, unity, and pride.”

Moreover, each pack serves as a canvas, bringing alive the artistry of Indian craftsmen and their timeless creations ranging from Banarasi Silk in Uttar Pradesh, Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, Muga Silk of Assam, Paithani of Maharashtra and more. The story of these packs have been knitted together in a television commercial conceptualised by Mullen Lintas that celebrates India’s vibrant handloom legacy. Sung by celebrated singer Usha Uthup, the film spreads smiles and warmth as it traverses the country, showcasing the diversity of India’s handlooms and thus tying India together into a beautiful sentiment of national pride. Each frame brims with love and respect, paying homage to the craftsmanship of skilled weavers who have intricately crafted our cultural identity. From the opulent Banarasi Silk of Uttar Pradesh to the soulful Phulkari of Punjab, the film weaves a story that communicates and commemorates each of these handlooms from across India. The message at the film’s conclusion calls on every heart to honor the threads that weave our nation’s glory.

“It was exciting to work on something so unique. You rarely see a brand redoing their packaging as a tribute to an art form. The brief was simple, to celebrate India’s one of the most unique artforms of handlooms, through handloom-inspired limited-edition packs on Independence Day. The idea was right there, if you look at it, these threads are what form the fabric of the nation, they portray unique stories from across India through motifs embroidered on to their weaves. The way the film portrays these unique stories and inspiration behind each of these fabrics, through a mix of eye-catching animation and playful sing-song narration, makes for a delightful watch, while landing the communication in an effective manner,” Hari Krishnan, CEO of Mullen Lintas added.

Additionally, as a part of the same campaign, a specially curated collection made by weavers from across the country is available on OKHAI for purchase. Furthermore, Tata Tea Premium will contribute a percentage of what consumers spend on this collection for the welfare of the artisan community.

