scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Tata Tea Lal Ghoda rolls out new campaign; celebrates festival of Teej with unique packaging

The pack also carries a QR code, which upon scanning enables consumers to share personalised Phad art themed Teej greeting cards

Written by BrandWagon Online
Lal Ghoda is a homegrown brand of Rajasthan which was acquired by Tata Tea in 2019
Lal Ghoda is a homegrown brand of Rajasthan which was acquired by Tata Tea in 2019

Tata Tea Lal Ghoda has launched a unique packaging and engagement to celebrate the festival of Teej for Rajasthani consumers with the brand’s tagline ‘Swaad Rajasthani Rishton ka.’ Additionally, the brand has also rolled out a campaign for the festival of Teej.

Lal Ghoda is a homegrown brand of Rajasthan, which was acquired by Tata Tea in 2019. In 2022, the brand refreshed its packaging and communication.

Talking about the special pack, Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages, India and South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Tea Lal Ghoda is a brand from Rajasthan and has always been committed to celebrating Rajasthani relationships and fostering a sense of togetherness. We are excited to launch this new campaign and celebrate Teej with our consumers in Rajasthan. This campaign brings alive Teej’s festivities and celebrates the cultural pride of the region – The Phad art form.”

Also Read

Embracing the essence of the festival, the brand aims to create an experience for its consumers by launching a special festive pack. According to the company, the pack depicts the symbols of the festival, inspired by Phad Art, which is an indigenous scroll painting style of Rajasthan that showcases the folk narratives of Rajasthan.

Moreover, the festive pack showcases the richness and uniqueness of Teej celebrations – women adorned in Shringar, the integral teej motifs of the Mehendi, jhulas, kalash.

Also Read

The pack also carries a QR code, which upon scanning enables consumers to share personalised Phad art themed Teej greeting cards.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 14:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS