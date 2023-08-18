Tata Tea Lal Ghoda rolls out new campaign; celebrates festival of Teej with unique packaging

Tata Tea Lal Ghoda has launched a unique packaging and engagement to celebrate the festival of Teej for Rajasthani consumers with the brand’s tagline ‘Swaad Rajasthani Rishton ka.’ Additionally, the brand has also rolled out a campaign for the festival of Teej.

Lal Ghoda is a homegrown brand of Rajasthan, which was acquired by Tata Tea in 2019. In 2022, the brand refreshed its packaging and communication.

Talking about the special pack, Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages, India and South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Tea Lal Ghoda is a brand from Rajasthan and has always been committed to celebrating Rajasthani relationships and fostering a sense of togetherness. We are excited to launch this new campaign and celebrate Teej with our consumers in Rajasthan. This campaign brings alive Teej’s festivities and celebrates the cultural pride of the region – The Phad art form.”

Embracing the essence of the festival, the brand aims to create an experience for its consumers by launching a special festive pack. According to the company, the pack depicts the symbols of the festival, inspired by Phad Art, which is an indigenous scroll painting style of Rajasthan that showcases the folk narratives of Rajasthan.

Moreover, the festive pack showcases the richness and uniqueness of Teej celebrations – women adorned in Shringar, the integral teej motifs of the Mehendi, jhulas, kalash.

The pack also carries a QR code, which upon scanning enables consumers to share personalised Phad art themed Teej greeting cards.

