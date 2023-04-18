Tata Tea Chakra Gold unveils its new campaign this Tamil New year

Tata Tea Chakra Gold has recently launched its new campaign on Tamil New Year, celebrating the ‘Tamizh way’ of life. The company believes that the new Chakra Gold campaign for Tamil Nadu is a celebration of Tamilian code of life.

Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash, the TVC depicts everyday scenarios of a Tamilian’s life. In the TVC, we see a girl, late for her college, rushing downstairs to leave home but cannot step out of home until her mother finishes drawing the kolam (traditional rangoli) in front of the door. Once her mother completes the Kolam, only then does the daughter get a green signal to step out. The film captures more such scenarios including the practice involving the thoran, a welcoming garland made out of Mango leaves that is hung at the house entrance, that needs to be made the right way. In the scene, the Grandfather makes it incorrectly, and unaware of his error, proudly displays his art to the Pati (grandmother) who teaches him the ‘right’ way to do it. The film features multiple other Murais followed like ensuring the Pandhakal stands straight during auspicious occasions, ladies of the house being fully ready only when jasmine flowers adorn her hair, the right way of closing a banana leaf during a meal that shows satisfaction and delight at having the meal – all of which demonstrate the importance of discipline, culture, and processes in Tamilian life. Towards the end of the TVC, we see the protagonists choose Tata Tea Chakra Gold, made with the best of processes.

Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, president – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. Its refreshed campaign continues to evoke regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. By delving deeper into the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, we have unearthed newer situations that are celebrated in our new TVC that showcase this penchant for following processes. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, also is crafted using rigorous process to deliver a blend that enables consumers to enjoy their cup of tea. We also felt that the Tamil New Year was the best time to launch the new campaign that celebrates the unique Tamil Way of Life.”

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is not just any tea – it embodies the very essence of Tamilian culture. Just like the many traditional rituals that define the Tamil way of life. This marriage between the product and insight was what led us to craft a campaign that celebrates not these rituals but also the immense pride that Tamilians take in following them. Tata Tea Chakra Gold is already synonymous with excellence and authenticity. And we’re sure that the people of Tamil Nadu will resonate with this campaign”.

