Tata Sampann Yumside launches campaign “Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi”

Tata Consumer Products has announced the launch of a new campaign “Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi” for Tata Sampann’s Yumside range. The campaign urges people to slow down, enjoy their food and appreciate the moments that matter.

Deepika Bhan, president – packaged foods, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Our new campaign ‘Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi’ encourages everyone to cherish the happiness that comes with every delicious meal and take a moment to enjoy their food. The Yumside range complements our core portfolio of offerings in the foods category and opens up new opportunities in this fast-growing segment.”

As per the company, Tata Sampann Yumside products include 18 ready-to-eat variants and 5 ready-to-cook variants. Along with this delectable option, the range also includes 22 other variants, designed to make meal preparation a breeze for lunch, dinner and snacking.

Additionally, the Tata Sampann Yumside offers delicious meal options spread across 4 broad sub-categories – international cuisine, Indian cuisine, appetizers and ready to cook gravies.

