Tata Salt launches ‘Tez Baccho Se Hi Toh Tez Desh Banta Hain’ campaign

Tata Salt has launched a campaign titled ‘Tez Baccho Se Hi Toh Tez Desh Banta Hain’, which aligns with the brand’s theme of ‘Desh Ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak’. The campaign emphasizes the role of normal mental growth in children and highlights the significance of providing them with adequate iodine—a micronutrient vital for cognitive development.

At the heart of the campaign is a film depicting a mother engaged in a conversation with her daughter during mealtime. Expressing her concerns about her daughter’s science project, scholarship, computer exam, and school contest, the mother receives a response from her daughter, who also happens to be the school captain, singing, “No problem Mummy, no problem!” The film captures the mother’s act of sprinkling Tata Salt into her cooking, symbolizing the nourishment and mental sharpness nurtured by the ideal amount of iodine.

Speaking about the campaign, Deepika Bhan, president, packaged foods- India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Salt is unwavering in its commitment as a guardian of the nation’s health. We understand that the right amount of iodine is essential for a child’s mental development and strive to provide this in each and every bag of Tata Salt.”

The musical film was directed by Shwetabh Varma, has been scripted by Expresso and brought to fruition by the brand’s creative strategy and execution partners, NorthSide Brand Works Pvt. Ltd. and Prime Focus Technologies Ltd.

The ‘Tez Baccho Se Hi Toh Tez Desh Banta Hain’ campaign by Tata Salt is slated to roll out across various media platforms, including television, digital, and social media channels.

