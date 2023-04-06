Tata Play launches Telugu Classics to cater to regional audience

Bringing alive the magic of iconic old Telugu movies, Tata Play has announced the expansion of its regional foothold with the launch of its new value-added service Telugu Classics. This dedicated platform will transport viewers back to the 50’s to 90’s era of Telegu cinema and recreate the magic of golden cinema. Through the launch, Tata Play aims to strengthen its Classic portfolio offering that has Classic TV and Classic Cinema for Hindi entertainment along with Tata Play Hits for evergreen English shows from 80’s-90’s era.

As per the company, Telugu Classics will bring a spectrum of genres including popular and celebrated movies from the 50’s-90’s era featuring actors such as Chiranjeevi, NTR, ANR Balakrishna, Savitri, Krishna Kumari, and many more. Viewers will see cult films like Lava Kusa (1963), Challenge (1984), Suvarna Sundari (1957), Khaidi (1983), Vetagadu (1979), etc. spanning from the monochrome to the colour movie era. Additionally, content like Tv shows from yester era; exclusive segment called,’Vendithera Vaelpulu’; short content like best scenes and dialogues from classic movies will entertain the audience in between movies.

Commenting on the same, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said, “Continuing to cater to our subscribers’ love and appreciation for quality content, we are happy to announce Tata Play Telugu Classics as an addition to the vast library of value-added services on Tata Play. Through this expansion, we aim to revive the charm of legendary Telugu content and provide our viewers with an opportunity to relive the golden era of Telugu cinema. I specially want to thank our partner Shemaroo Entertainment for helping us curate this service and restoring these classics for generations to relish.”

“This new service is aimed at presenting the best of Telugu cinema from the 1950s to the 1990s. These decades represent the golden era of Telugu cinema and continue to be a popular choice of viewers even today. Given Shemaroo’s focus on quality content and Tata Play’s commitment to providing world class entertainment, the long-standing partnership between the two organizations comes as a natural fit. The teams are eagerly looking forward to unveiling this new service for Tata Play subscribers and exceeding their expectations with exceptional content,’ Sandeep Gupta, COO of Broadcasting ,Shemaroo Entertainment, commented.

