Tata Play launches ‘Har Ghar Startup’ DTH platform service for start-ups

Tata Play erstwhile Tata Sky has announced the launch of a new platform service, Har Ghar Startup- for budding entrepreneurs and start-up enthusiasts. The platform is a collaborative effort from Tata Play and Suniel Shetty’s FTC TALENT to disseminate knowledge on the start-up sector. The company claims the platform to be helpful in providing potential entrepreneurs assistance in setting up their own businesses and aiding existing entrepreneurs expand by providing access to mentors and in getting government funding.

Tata Play’s Har Ghar Startup aims to encourage the culture of entrepreneurship by equipping budding entrepreneurs with creativity, acumen and access to information that is not easily available. Subject matter experts will cover a wide variety of topics to ensure that entrepreneurs have the basic know-how to kickstart or bolster their projects. Additionally, the program will also provide opportunities for showcasing ideas with merit and getting them shortlisted. The service includes a 24-hour hotline number, hosted by the Institute of Industrial Development (IID) to answer queries and provide information.

Commenting on the launch, Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO, Tata Play said, “With this initiative, we aim to help self-starters by connecting them with the best start-up experts from across the country.”

G20 Sherpa, GOI, Amitabh Kant said, “In the past decade, India has taken massive strides towards creating a quality entrepreneurship ecosystem. My heartiest congratulations to Tata Play and FTC TALENT on taking this goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat forward with a unique service like Har Ghar Startup. Tata Play’s precedence and reach through the medium of satellite television, will help us reach millions of homes and provide inspiration to every enterprising individual. I hope more and more Indians benefit from such initiatives.”

Furthermore, Har Ghar Startup’s content is produced and curated in association with FTC TALENT and is supported by NITI Aayog and Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL). The library includes shows like Horses Stable, Har Ghar Karobar, Inside Industries, Business Ki Paathshala, Star Startups, amongst others, along with vignettes comprising of titles like Startup shots which captures Quick tips and Startup mantras, to name a few.

The service is available on 510 and is free for all Tata Play subscribers. For anytime, anywhere access, the content is also available on the Tata Play mobile app.

Suniel Shetty, actor and founder, FTC TALENT added, “As an entrepreneur, I often found myself trying to seek useful information through different mediums with little or no success. After speaking with several other business owners across India, I realised that the lack of accurate information on the subject is a country-wide gap. Har Ghar Startup is my first step towards creating a knowledge-sharing ecosystem for budding and established entrepreneurs. I am excited to join forces with Tata Play to take a step towards making India Aatmanirbhar with this initiative.”

