Tata Play Binge rolls out campaign with duo Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Tata Play Binge, the OTT aggregator app has rolled out a new marketing campaign to amplify its new offerings that includes 27 apps in 13 different languages.

The campaign Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai, featuring duo Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan aims to highlight the new offering of the company. Through the campaign, the company aims to make content-watching simple, personalised, and affordable for the Indian viewers. In addition to this, the aggregator app targets at being available as a downloadable app on various gadgets including smartphones, tablets, among others.

Talking about the campaign, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO – Tata Play, said, “Availability of many apps has made subscription to and search for content cumbersome for OTT viewers. Our years of experience in helping TV viewers subscribe to content of their choice and building an intuitive user interface that makes the discovery of content easy, has helped us create a similar platform, this time for OTT.”

The 27 apps include Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, and Gaming.

Moreover, the platform has also eliminated the hassle of having to remember passwords of multiple apps and their monthly payments. The service allows subscribers to benefit from features such as voice search and personalised recommendations, giving easy accessibility, among others.

