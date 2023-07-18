Tata Play Binge launches ‘India is Now Bingeing’ campaign

Tata Play Binge has launched its digital campaign titled ‘India Is Now Bingeing’. The brand plans to deploy a consumer-focused digital campaign in a vox pop format headed by Urmila Wedka. The vox pop will provide data-driven insights into what people in India are currently binge-watching and decode consumer bingeing habits.

The digital campaign is designed to highlight the core proposition of Tata Play Binge – ease in the process of content discovery, reduce the hassle of multiple subscriptions, and availability of more than 25 apps under one unified platform and one payment gateway.

Tata Play Binge will also be unlocking the power of meme marketing. Tata Play Binge kickstarted its digital campaign by collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan via a brand video through a collaboration reel. The reel has garnered 1.2 million views, 53,800 likes, and 1,100 shares in terms of engagement, within a week’s time.

Tata Play Binge has introduced a celebrity-led talk show called Tata Play Binge presents Now Bingeing. Conceptualised in association with Anupama Chopra and Film Companion, the series will showcase celebrities and popular Bollywood stars revealing their bingeing habits and their favourite binge-worthy shows.

Viewers can catch the episodes on Tata Play Binge’s app starring the shows first guest, Manoj Bajpayee where he will be seen recommending content from his favourite OTT watch list like Dahaad, Scoop, Suzhal and Scam 1992, followed by some incidences that moulded his career trajectory in Bollywood and the range of characters he chooses to portray. The upcoming episodes will see the likes of Anil Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shobhita Dhulipala and others listing their binge favourites which range from Severance to Tabbar to Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai to the last dance and more.

The brand recently launched its ‘Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai’ campaign where they have released two TVCs featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

