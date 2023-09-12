scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories

Tata Play Binge collaborates to bring Apple TV+ to India

Apple TV+ on Tata Play Binge will be accessible across mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops and tablets, the web, and on Binge+ set top box

Written by BrandWagon Online
Tata Play Binge has rolled out a new campaign featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tata Play Binge has rolled out a new campaign featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Apple TV+ and Tata Play Binge have collaborated to enhance the OTT entertainment. With this collaboration, Apple TV+ is now available on Tata Play Binge. In addition to over 26 additional applications that are a part of the combined platform, Tata Play Binge users will also have access to the original series and films on Apple TV+.

Talking about the partnership, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said, “The collaboration with Apple TV+ is a testament to our commitment to bring to our viewers the very best of content in the world. Apple TV+ features premium, high-quality series and films that are available across devices for all kinds of viewers.”

To communicate the new proposition, Tata Play Binge has rolled out a new campaign featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Moreover, Apple TV+ on Tata Play Binge will be accessible across mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops and tablets, the web, and on Binge+ set top box.

Also Read
Also Read

“We couldn’t be more excited that Tata Play Binge subscribers in India will be able to enjoy the acclaimed series and movies on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is home to incredible shows and films from the world’s best storytellers, and we’re so glad that Tata Play Binge customers can watch on the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices, including the Tata Play Binge+ set top box,” Oliver Schusser, vice president, Apple Entertainment Services & Beats, added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 09:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS