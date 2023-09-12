Tata Play Binge collaborates to bring Apple TV+ to India

Apple TV+ and Tata Play Binge have collaborated to enhance the OTT entertainment. With this collaboration, Apple TV+ is now available on Tata Play Binge. In addition to over 26 additional applications that are a part of the combined platform, Tata Play Binge users will also have access to the original series and films on Apple TV+.

Talking about the partnership, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said, “The collaboration with Apple TV+ is a testament to our commitment to bring to our viewers the very best of content in the world. Apple TV+ features premium, high-quality series and films that are available across devices for all kinds of viewers.”

To communicate the new proposition, Tata Play Binge has rolled out a new campaign featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Moreover, Apple TV+ on Tata Play Binge will be accessible across mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops and tablets, the web, and on Binge+ set top box.

Also Read Get ready with me say influencers on short video platforms as this turns into more than a meare marketing technique

“We couldn’t be more excited that Tata Play Binge subscribers in India will be able to enjoy the acclaimed series and movies on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is home to incredible shows and films from the world’s best storytellers, and we’re so glad that Tata Play Binge customers can watch on the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices, including the Tata Play Binge+ set top box,” Oliver Schusser, vice president, Apple Entertainment Services & Beats, added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook