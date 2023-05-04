Tata Play Binge has onboarded the OTT platform, VROTT. VROTT becomes the 26th OTT app to join the band of 25 other apps on Tata Play Binge.

Commenting on the onboarding of VROTT, chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, TATA Play said, “The appetite for foreign content has grown immensely in India, and platforms like VROTT, help viewers expand their palate by giving them a taste of variety content from across countries and cultures, in the language they understand. ”

“Along with Tata Play Binge, besides metro cities VROTT will focus to capture the emerging interior B&C markets by adding Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi languages” said Manish Dutt, founder and managing director, VROTT.

VROTT will join the band of 25 other popular OTT platforms on Binge like Aha, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, ShortsTV, Travelxp and DocuBay. Free gaming can also be accessed on the platform as another point of engagement. A bundled offering of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video plans has been made exclusively available for Tata Play DTH subscribers.

