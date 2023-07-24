Tata Play Binge adds Hallmark Movies Now to its band of 25+ OTT platforms

Tata Play Binge has further expanded its global content portfolio by announcing its latest addition, Hallmark Movies Now – an American OTT platform known for its heartwarming romances, delightful comedies and thematic content around seasons and holidays.

Hallmark Movies Now will join the band of 25+ popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Jio Cinema, Aha, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, Voot Kids, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, ShortsTV, Travelxp and DocuBay.

Hallmark Movies Now provides positive and lighthearted entertainment the whole family can enjoy, spotlighting content from American pop culture juggernaut Hallmark Channel. Moreover, Tata Play Binge, audiences can expect a diverse selection of series and movies that guarantee a fulfilling experience throughout the year.

Talking about this latest addition, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, “With each new OTT partner addition, Tata Play Binge presents an unparalleled selection that sets us apart from the rest. It has established itself as a vibrant destination where audiences can indulge in exceptional content from around the world, redefining their streaming experience. With its huge catalogue of Binge worthy content, we are certain Hallmark Movies Now will leave a mark on our viewers.”

Additionally, Tata Play Binge will stream some of Hallmark Movies Now’s hit Hallmark films like ‘The Beach House’, ‘Love in Store’, ‘Dater’s Handbook’ starring Meghan Markle, along with the some of the platform’s most beloved titles like ‘Fashionably Yours’, ‘Her Pen Pal’, ‘Caribbean Summer’, ‘The Secret Ingredient’ starring Chef Maneet Chauhan, and the fan-favorite series ‘When Calls the Heart’, among others.

“We’re proud to partner with Tata Play Binge and further expand the presence of our widely beloved Hallmark movies and series in India,” said Francisco Gonzalez, SVP, International Distribution, Hallmark Media added.

