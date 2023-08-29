Tata Passenger Electric Mobility introduces new brand identity

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, launched its new brand identity, TATA.ev, for the EV business. The new identity is aligned with Tata Motors’ commitment to sustainability and innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development. The brand identity embodies the core philosophy of ‘Move with Meaning,’ unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology.

As the EV offering grows, spurred on by surging consumer demand and a robust product lineup, customers expect an experience across all touchpoints, from the brand to the product and its ownership cycle. TATA.ev identified a clear need for a consumer-facing brand identity that strengthens commitment to the future of mobility.

The word ‘move’ captures how the company is in the business of mobility but also acts as a launchpad to think of this new brand identity as a collective human movement towards EVs, and towards a safer, smarter, greener future. The words ‘with meaning’ build on the intent – they power up what TATA.ev stands for with a focus on responsibility, collective action, and future readiness.

“We are entering a new era with TATA.ev. Our new brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world,” Vivek Srivatsa, head- marketing, sales and service strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said.

The brand identity of TATA.ev, developed with Landor & Fitch, reflects the brand platform ‘Move with Meaning’ with sustainability at its core. All design decisions are purposeful and deliberate in the same spirit as the brand strategy. The visual design embodies Move with Meaning and is accessible, open, and environmentally friendly.

The ‘.ev’ in the logo mark is enclosed within a orbit. The dot pattern from Tata Motors’ branding is made of larger circles in a distinct grid. The Orbit embodies how TATA.ev fosters a circular ecosystem of human and environmental interaction, all progressing toward creating a brighter future. The brand’s distinct Evo Teal colour, a fusion of technology and sustainability, symbolises TATA.ev’s innovation and tech-forward capabilities while highlighting the brand’s commitment to move towards a sustainable future. The open-source Inter typeface reflects modernity and accessibility. The adoption of an existing font was a decision by the brand’s sustainability-first approach. The intent of the motion and sonic logo is to balance between tradition and innovation. The sound of the brand combines electronic circuits and a ripple sound – inspired by the intersection of nature and technology.

With a market share of over 70% in the four-wheeler EV segment, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has demonstrated its spirit by introducing technologies and products. The company aims to set new benchmarks in the EV segment by focusing on connectivity, design, performance, and safety across its electric vehicle lineup.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook