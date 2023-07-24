scorecardresearch
Tata luxury jewellery brand Zoya ropes in Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador

According to the company, the appointment solidifies the actor’s friendship with the label

Written by BrandWagon Online
Zoya, the diamond boutique from the House of Tata has announced Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as their brand ambassador. As per the company, the appointment solidifies the actor’s friendship with the label.

Talking about the collaboration, Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan Jewellery Division, said, “We are happy to welcome Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to the Zoya family. She is an artist and a celebrated style icon who embodies Zoya’s spirit, blending effortless modernity and innovation with a unique and timeless signature, which represents the ethos of our brand.”

Moreover, the luxury atelier celebrates fifteen years in India with six boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh.

“Zoya and I share a fierce pride in India’s rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship and a passion to showcase its brilliance to the world. Over the last 15 years, Zoya’s name has become synonymous with rare jewels that have exceptional crafting and resonate with meaning. It is a brand I have long admired and I am honoured to serve as their ambassador,” Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, added.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 12:35 IST

