TATA IPL 2023 clocks 1300 crore views on JioCinema

JioCinema clocked in 2.4 crore during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
JioCinema has 26 brands partnering for its digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, including Dream11, JioMart among others
JioCinema clocked over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks. The average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes. TATA IPL 2023 on connected TV reached twice the number of viewers than that on HD TV.

“The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come,” said Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports.

As per the company, JioCinema clocked a 2.23 crore peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match while clocking in 2.4 crore during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture.

JioCinema released a 360-degree viewing feature for fans, showcasing immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati, and digital-only features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode.

The revenue booked was higher than last year on digital. The list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further.

JioCinema has 26 brands partnering for its digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, including Dream11, JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio, Appy Fizz, among others.

Media

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 13:42 IST

Stock Market